Soggy Tuesday on tap; active pattern to close 2021

Big changes arrive today as our next wave of rainfall slides into central Indiana. A few sprinkles/light showers are possible during the morning rush hour. However, rain chances will rise mid-morning with the rain increasing in coverage by midday.

Peak coverage is expected midday and early in the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be embedded at times today. Rain totals up to 1.50” are possible in spots. Most areas will remain below the 1.00” mark.

Prepare for much cooler weather today! Temperatures will struggle to rise too much due to the additional clouds and rain around the area. The 40s will linger throughout the morning and afternoon. Today’s highs will peak into the mid-40s.

If you plan on going to any Christmas lights displays tonight, there is going to be a slight shower chance early this evening. Shower chances quickly drop after 7 PM. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the 40s.

The weather pattern remains active as we close out 2021. Another round of rain moves into the state Wednesday evening and night. We’re closely monitoring the storm system that arrives at the start of the new year. There is a lot of variability between forecast conditions on New Year’s Day. Temperatures will start mild then weekend, then sharply drop into Sunday. Rain and snow are likely, but the timing is tricky! Stay tuned for tweaks in the forecast this week!