Some rain but plenty of dry time too as warmest of 2020 arrives; Timing storm threat

Check out these clouds - a view passed along these undulating/rolling clouds from Madison county Thursday afternoon. The rolling features are a product of turbulence and signal storms nearby.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next two days but knowing how important it is during these times, we found dry time and rain-free hours to get out and enjoy the warmth.

Let's start with tonight. There have been a few storms around late Thursday, we captured this approaching storm in Columbus, topping 30,000 feet and producing a healthy downpour. These storms have been limited in coverage and not everyone has seen the rain. The radar estimate below show clearly the areas with rain are much fewer than those that received.

RAIN CHANCES VS RAIN COVERAGE

There will be times it pours over the next 48 hours but we cannot stress enough that rain-free hours will be plentiful. Over the past several years, I have personally moved toward showing the rain 'coverage' vs. the 'chance' of rain. If I'm adding rain (or snow) to a forecast I feel it is a 100% chance it will happen. The area coverage is a better gauge in my opinion as to how to plan the day or night.

This approach came years ago when local forecasts we so gloom and doom for a Labor Day weekend that events were cancelled - picnics postponed. I went to air before that weekend pleading not to cancel. We had some rain and some downpours but much of that weekend was rain-free. Understandably, many people were upset with local meteorologists - but we reminded them that FOX59 did not call for a washout. That was when I implemented more emphasis on rainfall coverage., and really hits home on Race Day!

Friday will feature a stalled front and likely the focus mechanism for a few showers and a chance of a thunderstorms. Most of the day will be dry. We could increase to 30% coverage rain before noon but the best time for wet weather is looking more likely to occur late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

A stalled or stationary front Friday will support a large north to south temperature spread but we will be mild. We will be warming up area-wide with time as the front retreats north as a warm front. This front again will play a roll in the location for rain and storms. Some gusty/active storms are in the forecast and could make their first appearance early Saturday morning. Temperatures will surge after the storms Saturday as drier air moves in.

A new round of storms, possibly strong to severe, could charge through the state late night Saturday/early Sunday morning ahead of a cold front. We will monitor trends and keep an eye on the timing. At this time the Storm Prediction Center has a forecast for a 'slight' risk of severe storms Saturday, again we are eyeing the early morning hours Saturday and then late night/early morning hours of Sunday - Stay tuned.