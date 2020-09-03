Some shower chances today; skies brighten ahead of the holiday weekend

Some will wake up to scattered rainfall this Thursday morning. Most of the showers are in our southeastern counties at 6 AM and the activity is trailing east into the Cincinnati area. This is the first wave of rain that will impact central Indiana for today. Another chance for showers will develop ahead of an inbound cold front this evening.

Many locations have mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog forming around central Indiana. The thickest fog will likely be west and northwest of downtown Indianapolis during the morning rush hour. Those counties have been placed under a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 AM. Greencastle, Crawfordsville, Lafayette and Terre Haute are included in the advisiory this morning. Be prepared for low visibilities during the morning commute, especially if you’re traveling on W/NW of Indy on I-65, I-74 and I-70.

Rain chances will decline for several hours today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky at times. It will be breezy too as highs reach into the mid-80s this afternoon. A brief shower or storm chance returns around 6-7 PM ahead of the cold front. It will not last long and there will be a noticeable shift in the weather pattern in the wake of the boundary.

A clearing sky tonight will help temperatures dip down into the upper 50s and lower 60s early Friday morning! Dew points will tumble too and it will feel less humid tomorrow. It may be a cooler start to our Friday, but abundant sunshine will build back into the state. Tomorrow is the pick of the week with highs in upper 70s!

There will be plenty of opportunities for outdoor plans during the holiday weekend. Storm chances climb by Sunday with the highest coverage likely falling in the northern half of the state. Right now, Sunday is the only day where we will have to dodge some rain chances. Temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend and could reach into the upper 80s again by Labor Day!