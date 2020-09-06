Some storms possible Sunday; heat and humidity rise this week

We are tracking a complex of showers and thunderstorms this Sunday morning across northern Illinois. The storms are weakening as they travel east-southeast and approach Indiana. Forecast models are having a difficult time handling the activity, but the storms are likely going to lose intensity and break apart as they enter the state. The air is entirely too dry to strengthen the thunderstorms this morning with dew points in the lower to mid-50s. We will closely watch the latest trends because a couple storms may still pack a punch as they move into our northwestern zone.

Some thunderstorms are possible through the early afternoon hours, but many will stay dry today and simply see more cloud cover associated with the dying complex. Temperatures are going to rebound into the mid-80s with a high of 84° in Indianapolis this afternoon. It will be breezy at times as well with wind gusts up to 25 MPH.

Another line of thunderstorms is expected to move into the area overnight ahead of a cold front. The thunderstorm may produce gusty winds as they travel over the state and move in after midnight. The boundary will stall out and continue to bring widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana on Labor Day. It will heat up as highs reach into the mid-80s and it will feel more humid.

Summer-like heat returns early next week as highs climb near 90°! A stronger cold front will pass over the region late in the week and bring a shift to the weather pattern. Scattered storm chances will return, and temperatures will decline again. Highs in the 70s arrive next weekend!