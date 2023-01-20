Despite the cool off Friday to a more seasonal chill this has been a historically warm open to the new year. Changes are coming.

Good Friday evening all! Today was the 24th CONSECUTIVE full-day average at or above normal in Indianapolis on Friday. Entering the day, JANUARY 2023 is tied 2nd WARMEST on record and warmest in 116 years!

This is what January is supposed to feel like, right?

Temperatures are to remain steady through midnight then some breaks in the clouds are possible. That should be enough to see some sun Saturday as we are in-between storms to start the weekend. New clouds and a new system emerge late Saturday night.

While the pattern is shifting to a more cooler/seasonal chill, the storm systems from the southwest U.S. continue. Next arrives Sunday with snow developing after midnight Sunday and increasing in coverage to 40% by mid-morning. Only minor accumulations are expected by sunrise and into the mid-morning hours with some light rain mixing in.

Snowfall again this season has once again been anemic. To-date only 4.4″ has fallen and most of that (2.7″) came on a Saturday in mid-November! We have not measured snow this January, only the 12th time on record we’ve gone this deep into January with little to no snow, very similar to last January! Somethings got to give right?

It will or at least we are seeing real signs that some wintry weather is coming.

The pattern shift to cooler weather will afford one or more of these southern systems to bring snow here and the one we are watching is next Wednesday. There has been very consistent agreement among the longer-range machines that a messy winter storm will impact the state and it could bring a significant snow next week.

The details are still to be ironed out but be aware of some challenging winter weather later next week. I’ll keep an eye on things this weekend and be sure to check back in Monday night.