Some sunshine returns this weekend; temperatures slowly climb

Skies are mainly cloudy across the state this Saturday morning, but we are tracking a shot at some sunshine for today. It has been a rather cloudy stretch for central Indiana and the cloudiest open to the new year since 2005! Forecast models are hinting at more sunshine this afternoon. Scattered clouds will still be in the mix today with light northerly winds. Highs today will be seasonal and should reach into the mid-30s late in the afternoon.

The weather also looks quiet in Buffalo, New York for the Colts game this afternoon! It will be chilly though with temperatures in the upper 20s around the 1 PM kick-off. Highs in Buffalo this afternoon will struggle to rise near freezing despite the sunshine in the area.

The second half of the weekend will include additional clouds with similar temperatures. Areas of fog and “freezing fog” may develop overnight and result in another frosty morning. Skies will turn partly sunny on Sunday with a seasonable high of 35°.

The weather looks much more active in New Mexico and Texas this weekend compared to the Midwest! Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued with the threat of heavy snow and strong winds looming in those locations. Up to 8” of snow will be possible near Lubbock, TX this weekend.

The quiet pattern will continue into the first half of the next workweek. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the lower 40s by the Wednesday before sharply dropping Thursday. A cold front will not only bring a chance for rain, snow and colder temperatures, but the frontal system will also kick up wind speeds!