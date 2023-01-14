Lingering Clouds this Morning

A prominent cloud deck is hovering over central Indiana this Saturday morning. The cloud cover will hang around through the first half of our day before a ridge of high pressure slides into the Ohio Valley. The overcast skies will show signs of breaking up late morning into midday.

The area will eventually turn partly sunny this afternoon as highs climb into the mid to upper 30s. We pulled back on forecast highs a bit because of residual cloud cover from the morning.

Quiet Weather Through the Weekend

High pressure over the region will allow for another dry day tomorrow. A wind shift will occur overnight, and speeds are going to pick up on Sunday. As a result, temperatures will trend up and reach to the mid to upper 40s. An approaching storm system is going to contribute to the mostly cloudy skies late in the day. Rain chances will hold off until Monday morning.

Active Pattern Sets Up

A series of systems will bring active weather the central Indiana this upcoming week. The first round of activity will bring steady rainfall to the area Monday and Monday night. Up to half inch of rain is possible through Tuesday morning.

We will have a brief break from rain and snow late Tuesday and into Wednesday of this week. However, another system enters the Ohio Valley Thursday and will bring more impactful weather to the area. A stronger cold front will slide over state and the colder air will change rain to a wintry mix Thursday night.