Spotty shower chance today; great start to August!

Temperatures were cool and comfortable to start the day! Lows fell into the upper 50s and lower 60s across central Indiana around the 7 o’clock hour. Skies are mostly clear this morning, and we will continue to have hazy sunshine for the rest of the day. There could be a few spotty showers around midday as a weak cold front moves over the state. Many locations will dodge the showers today with highs near 80° this afternoon

The shower chances will wind down this evening as the wind shifts out of the north. The cold front will reinforce the cooler, more comfort air tonight. Skies will become mostly clear with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s for kids heading back to school in the morning!

The weather this week is going to be pleasant for the Indiana State Fair. At the start of the week, highs temperatures will be trending slightly below average for early August. However, warmer, and more humid air is on the way for the weekend. A stray shower chance exists on Friday with highs closer to the 90° mark this weekend.