Good morning! Skies are becoming partly cloudy this morning after seeing shower activity through the overnight. We are going to start the day with sunshine around central Indiana. However, an upper-level low will hover over the Great Lakes region today and bring another shot at showers this afternoon.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy by midday as moisture wraps around the area of low pressure. Spotty showers are going to be possible through the afternoon and early this evening. Ice pellets may even mix in at times! Temperatures will peak midday with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain chances decline overnight and will only be limited Sunday afternoon. Sunday is going to be the drier day of the two this weekend as highs struggle to rise near 50° in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to run unseasonably cool for the next several days with the March-like feel looking favorable through the end of the month. The warmest day of the week falls on Friday with near-average highs in the mid-60s.