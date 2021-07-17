Spotty shower on Sunday, drying out next week

For most of today, we were dry and muggy. The cloud stuck around but most of the shower activity moved off to the east. We still have a spotty shower chance on Sunday but we will be drying out for much of next week.

This has been a wet summer so far. Since the beginning of June, we have picked up over 13″ of rain here in Indianapolis, 6+ above where we normally should be!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or two.

Sunday will bring temperatures in the lower 80s with a spotty shower or two. Again, much like today, most of us will be dry. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Monday we start to dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

An area of high pressure will spread east. This will keep us warm and dry for much of the workweek.

Tuesday into Thursday, temperatures will gradually warm back up into the upper 80’s with mostly sunny skies each day. By the time we head into Friday, rain chances return.