Spotty showers and storms possible Sunday

The weather was very active and loud Saturday night as thunderstorms traveled across central Indiana. The storms formed along a cold front and some of them became strong. Around 1 AM, the National Weather Service of Indianapolis issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Clay, Vigo and Sullivan counties. The storm had a history of producing large hail and gusty winds near 60 MPH.

The storms through the early morning hours remained below the severe weather criteria, but still produced heavy rain and several lightning strikes. Greencastle received more than an inch of rain from the storms overnight!

Shower chances continue today, but mainly for the southern half of the state as the cold front slowly travels south. The nearby boundary will keep clouds and limited shower chances near Indianapolis. Peeks of sunshine will be possible over western and northern Indiana earlier in the afternoon. Cloud cover will decrease late in the afternoon as the system moves away from the area. Skies will become clear overnight and lows will fall into the mid-40s!

It may be a cooler start to the workweek, but we will at least begin the week on a bright note. There is going to be plenty of sunshine as higher pressure builds in on Monday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s, which is nearly five degrees shy of the average. Highs this week will remain below normal and will only reach the 50s and lower 60s for the next several days.