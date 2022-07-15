We may be seeing sunshine this morning, but cloud cover and rain chances return to the area this afternoon. There is a storm complex northwest of central Indiana this Friday morning. The wave of rain is tracking southeast and headed our direction. However, there is still dry air in place and the widespread shower activity is expected to break apart as it crosses into Indiana. Spotty showers are possible along with a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Skies will become mostly cloudy in between the widely scattered showers. Highs will reach into the mid-80s.

A warm front is going to lift over the state overnight, which will keep a few showers around. Skies will be mostly cloudy as lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s into tomorrow morning. Most of the showers will exit Saturday morning and skies are going to turn partly sunny. The humidity levels are going to rise this weekend with highs nearing the 90°-mark Saturday afternoon.

Central Indiana is going to have another shot at rainfall on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and storms will be scattered over the state throughout the day. The additional cloud cover and showers will also keep temperatures in the lower 80s during the second half of the weekend! Up to 1.50” of rain is possible, especially in the spots that have numerous thunderstorms.