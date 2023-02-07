Dry Morning Commute

Skies are cloudy to kick-off Tuesday, and it is mild outside! Temperatures are running 15 to 20 degrees warmer compared to early Monday morning. We are starting off the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain chances will return today, but the weather should stay dry for the morning rush hour across central Indiana.

Spotty Showers Around Today

You may not need the rain gear early in the day, but it may not be a bad idea to grab an umbrella for later. A cold front is going to move over the area today and light showers will develop ahead of it. The rain showers will be light, widely scattered, and large totals are not anticipated with this wave.

Rain chances rise late in the morning and will continue through the afternoon with the passage of the cold front. Highs this afternoon are going to be mild and peak into the mid-50s.

Heavy Rain and a Few Storms Thursday

Drier conditions build back into central Indiana this evening and tonight. There will be several dry hours on Wednesday as well as highs climb back near 50°.

A more favorable rain chances arrives late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as a storm system tracks over the Ohio Valley. The rain will be more widespread, and the system will be capable of producing strong winds.

Embedded thunderstorms are also expected early Thursday morning with the milder air in place. Temperatures will likely peak into the lower 60s Thursday morning before the push for colder air arrives. Up to an inch of rain is possible by Thursday evening.

Colder Changes on the Way

Behind the rain and thunderstorm activity, temperatures will begin to tumble. We will wrap-up the workweek on a much colder note with highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow chances return on Friday and Saturday morning. Prepare for potentially slick road conditions early Saturday!