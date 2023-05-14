The radar was quite active around central Indiana last night and into the overnight. One cell that formed over Hendricks County shortly before 9 PM Saturday became warned with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as it moved over Plainfield and crossed into southwest Marion County. Last night, the rest of the activity remained below severe weather criteria.

There are still showers and downpours on the radar this morning. As the day progresses, the coverage will drop and become more isolated. Skies will remain mostly cloudy between the limited shower and storm chances today.

Temperatures will trend cooler today compared to seeing highs in the lower 80s Saturday. Highs should peak in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon before the passage of a cold front. It’s going to feel less humid too!

Rain chances are going to be limited the next two days, but they do still exist. Some minor tweaks had to be made to the forecast based on latest data from model runs. An early shower chance is possible on Monday along with additional cloud cover.

Tuesday begins with another isolated to spotty shower chance. However, cloud cover will begin to decrease and skies will become much brighter for the afternoon.