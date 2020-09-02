Spotty showers linger today; pick of the week is Friday!

Spotty, light showers and damp conditions remain for your Wednesday morning start! Some fog around but not as thick as Tuesday morning and no advisory expected at this time.

Tropical feel holds today with heavier cloud cover at times, but rain showers remain widely scattered and mainly light. Expect gaps of dry time to be enjoyed through the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will bring a warmer and breezier day while highs reach the middle 80s. A storm chance will be possible across the southern 1/3 of the state through early morning.

Locally, dry weather should hold most of the day until a cold front arrives for the evening. A narrow line of showers or a possible storm will move quickly across the state, as we transition into a cooler, drier pattern on Friday!

The weekend looks really nice at this time. Sunday gets a bit tricky on rain/storm chances…for now, it appears that the greatest rain chances could be for the northern half of the state and move quickly out. Windier conditions will pick-up and warmth will build through the day with highs in the middle 80s.

Labor Day remains divided. The European model shows a ton of warmth, while the GFS drives a cold front down upon the state! In the short term, we are leaning with the warmer solution, stay tuned!