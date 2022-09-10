Skies are partly cloudy this Saturday morning and there will be several dry hours to enjoy outside before rain returns to the area. Temperatures will rebound back into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon, which is slightly above average for the date (Indianapolis: 80°).

Cloud coverage will be more prominent this afternoon as rain chance creep up. Isolated showers are possible after 4 PM. The showers are going to become more scattered over the area this evening and overnight as a storm system closes in on Indiana.

Sunday will be the soggiest day of the week because of an inbound cold front. Central Indiana will see mostly scattered showers, but there could be a few embedded thunderstorms in the mix. Rain totals will remain below the inch mark for much of the area.

Temperatures will also trend cooler too in the wake of the frontal boundary. There will be lingering showers around on Monday as highs struggle to rise near 70°! The temperatures on Monday are going to be running nearly 10 degrees below normal!

The taste of fall will be short-lived as another dry stretch sets up next week. Temperatures are going to quickly recover and rise back into the mid-80s by Friday. The weather looks great if you plan on attending any Indians’ games next week!