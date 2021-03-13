Spotty showers Sunday; turning messy Monday

While we’ve broke our streak of 60°+ days on Saturday, overall, the start of the weekend has shaped up nicely. We had sunshine out, mixed with clouds, and temperatures that peaked in the low to mid 50s. These are still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

The rest of Saturday evening will be dry and seasonally cool. Temperatures will fall into low 40s late this evening and into the mid 30s by early Sunday morning.

Don’t forget, there’s a time change tonight. It’s not the fun one either. The time change officially occurs at 2 AM Sunday morning. We recommend you change your clocks tonight before bed. This is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

More clouds will fill the skies on Sunday and we’ll even introduce the chance for some patchy, light showers. The day will by no means be a washout. Any rain chances that develop will be brief.

Blizzard warnings have been issued in Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming while snow and strong wind gusts hammer the region. That system will slide east and throw some wintry weather our way. We aren’t talking heavy snow showers, but there could be a mix of rain/snow, sleet and even freezing rain by Monday morning.

This mix may linger with us for a while on Monday as temperatures stay cool into the afternoon. Winds picking up on Monday and gusting near 30 mph will add an additional element of uncomfortable conditions for the day. Temperatures warming overnight Monday into Tuesday will change our precipitation back to all rain. However, that may not be the only taste of winter we have this week. We’re closely watching a system that COULD bring us some snow potential by late Thursday. However, latest trends are favoring the precipitation to be cleared of state before the cold air arrives. Stay tuned as we continue to analyze new data, as it comes available, and nail down these details.