Spotty showers this afternoon; heavier rain to end workweek

Patchy, heavier fog to open your Wednesday morning, as temperatures are running a touch cooler than 24 hours ago. Limited sun again today will keep our temperatures from warming drastically. Highs will reach the lower 70s (still slightly above average). Winds remain fairly light from the south, southeast at 5-10 mph too.

Spotty showers are in the mix today, especially late afternoon with a possible storm too. Most areas will remain dry tonight and through tomorrow morning.

More of the same for your Thursday with limited sun, a spotty shower, but still plenty of dry time. A deeper low and stronger cold front arrives on Friday. Rain chances will rise in intensity, along with storms through Friday afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Rain totals of 1″ to 2″ will be possible through Saturday morning before ending.

A cooler, autumn weekend is in the forecast but dry conditions return! Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 60s both days with overnight lows into the 40s. Sunday looks great and likely for the first time of the Colts’ season, the roof will be open for the game.