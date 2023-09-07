Expect plenty of cloudy sky this morning and a few passing showers to greet your morning rush hour. The cold front has passed and some instability remains across the state, as temperatures are cooling back into the 60s. Dew points are dropping too, marking a less humid morning statewide.

As the cooler air flows in this afternoon, a shower chance will remain throughout the day. Along with a slight rain chance, winds will be up from the northwest at 7-14 mph. Certainly, not a washout day but damp at times.

Tonight, if out, expect some clearing of the skies and rain chances ending from northwest to southeast. Overall, a great evening for baseball at Victory Field.

Friday brings a continued flow of cooler air and a much smaller chance of a shower, while highs only reaching the lower 70s.

This weekend looks incredible, as rain chances end and temperatures remain quite comfortable! This will bode well for anything and everything outdoors, including the Colts game on Sunday afternoon…enjoy.