Light showers are pushing into central Indiana this Wednesday morning. Rain will move into the Indy metro after 9 a.m. and should move out midday. There should still be plenty of dry time today, but skies will stay mostly cloudy at the times we’re not seeing rainfall.

The Indians have a game this afternoon against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. A few lingering showers may be around early in the game. However, showers are going to shift NE of downtown Indy and skies will be mostly cloudy. Prepare for a strong southerly breeze with highs near 60°.

Steady rainfall arrives this evening after 7 p.m. The coverage will become more widespread across central Indiana by midnight. Embedded downpours and rumbles of thunder are going to be possible with the activity overnight.

The rain gear will be needed early Thursday morning as the storm system continues to supply the region with showers and storms. Most of the rainfall is going to push out by Thursday morning.

The warming trend continues through the weekend! On Friday, highs will rise back into the lower 70s, and eventually peak into the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday! The taste of summer is going to be short-lived though. A cold front will sharply drop temperatures after the passage of thunderstorms Sunday evening.