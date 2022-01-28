Spotty snow showers today; brighter weekend ahead

Scattered snow showers will continue off and on through the day, as colder air works in through afternoon. Snowfall amounts and accumulations will remain light (like Thursday) but some slick spots could exist through the day before skies clear out overnight and drier air returns.

Expect a frigid start tomorrow morning with lows around 7°. Bright sunshine returns on Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 20s. Chilly but a better day across the state, while winds remain fairly light. Sunday brings some additional sunshine with milder air slowly building in! We will likely reach above freezing by the afternoon, marking the first time in nearly a week!

Early next week, milder air will continue to build for Monday and into Tuesday morning with highs reaching the middle to upper 40s. This will set the stage to a nice open to the workweek.

Something’s brewing! Early in the game but fun to watch how this may evolve…a potential snow storm could develop and arrive Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. Be sure to check in daily, as this is still nearly a week away, much to analyze!