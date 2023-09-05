Expect a mix of clouds and dry weather to hold out the door while temperatures remain warm and the air muggy. A sticky start back to work and school this morning for the early rush hour.

This afternoon brings more heat and humidity as dew points remain high, making for another uncomfortable day! Nearing 90° by late afternoon, scattered storms return to the area. Not everyone will get rainfall today, but it’s good to see at least some potential, considering the 3-week dry stretch.

This evening, showers and a few storms should linger before fizzling out. Overnight, expect some clearing skies and mugginess to hold, with lows dropping into the upper 60s before more storms move in by sunrise.

Additional rain and storms will be around on Wednesday morning and afternoon, as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Eventually, a cold front arrives tomorrow evening and should usher in a cooler flow to end the workweek.

For now, the weekend still looks great and seasonal, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s on both days. Lower humidity and a nice mix of sun and clouds are expected. We will certainly keep you posted on the weekend changes as the Colts host their first regular season game on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.