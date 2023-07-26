After some overnight storms, we are back to drier conditions to open our Wednesday morning. Very muggy though out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the lower 70s for most and high dew points. Expect dry weather to hold through the better part of the morning and early afternoon while temperatures begin to warm up.

This afternoon, a few, spotty, strong storms will be possible, as heat cranks up, along with the wind. The wind will help to keep us cooler while working outdoors, as temperatures warm to nearly 90° in downtown. The storm threat remains for Indianapolis and points north with the greatest threat being damaging gusts and larger hailstones. We will track as needed for your area.

A few storms could hold in spots through the evening before winding down overnight statewide. Thursday brings more heat and hazy sunshine. A heat advisory is expected for both days of tomorrow and Friday, while the hottest air of the season will likely be upon us.



This weekend brings a storm threat on Saturday as a cold front moves across the state. This will bring a return to more seasonal temperatures on Sunday and less humid conditions, much-welcomed news.