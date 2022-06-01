Expect a warm and humid start this morning out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the lower 70s. Dry weather is holding for now but rain chances will be rising through the day and into the evening. In between rain and storm chances today, expect a warm and continued muggy day, as highs reach the lower 80s. Severe storm threat remains low but a few will likely produce lightning, stronger gusts and possible hail.

Additional rain and storms will continue tonight and through Thursday morning, as temperatures cool overnight into the upper 50s behind the cold front.

Thursday brings more rain through the morning but clearing will get underway by tomorrow afternoon, ending on a bright note!

Cooler flow and lower dew points return to end the workweek with Friday bringing plenty of sunshine and comfy conditions…marking my pick of the week! Weekend looks great too!!!