Spotty storms remain, heat builds for the July 4th weekend

Scattered storms remain around the state this morning with lightning and heavy downpours in spots. This tropical feel will keep storm chances off and on today with dry hours in between while highs reach the middle to upper 80s. A few storms could be on the stronger side, but most, if not all, will remain well below severe limits. Some of the strongest storms could easily produce a quick 1″ in spots.

July opens tomorrow with more heat and humidity as storm chances lessen in coverage statewide by the evening. Going into the weekend, the threat of rain and storms will diminish quickly as a strong ridge takes hold across this region. This will result in many sun-filled days and quite a 90°-stretch! So far, we’ve had three 90° days which is average in June. July averages 7 days of 90-degree heat, the most of any month in Indiana!