Spotty storms this weekend; tracking Hurricane Ida

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy across central Indiana this Saturday morning! It is also a rather muggy morning with dew points hovering in the lower 70s. That sticky-feel will stay with us throughout the day!

Be prepared for another hot and humid day as highs rise into the lower 90s this afternoon. Heat indices may even peak near the 100° at times in spots around the state! If your plans take you outdoors today, find ways to stay cool, take several breaks and stay hydrated.

The heat and humidity may trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone will see the rainfall, but you may find yourself under a random downpour this afternoon.

Storm chances will wind down at the start of the Indianapolis Indians game this evening. It will stay toasty though with temperatures in the 80s.

Spotty storm chances rise again on Sunday! The coverage will increase a bit more tomorrow and early next week. Temperatures will trend downward next week with highs back into the lower 80s midweek.

Hurricane Ida intensified to a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds at 85 MPH at 8 AM Saturday. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Ida strengthening through the weekend and potentially reach Category 4 status before making landfall. Hurricane force winds, flash flooding (heavy rain +10”) and catastrophic storm surge are expected when the storm makes landfall Sunday evening.

The remnants from Ida may impact the weather locally next week. The heaviest rain will impact the Mid-South versus central Indiana. However, it will bring us a chance for scattered showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.