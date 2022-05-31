The final day of May and the month ends warm. There have been fourteen 80-degree days this month, the most in a May in four years.

We close the books on spring today. It’s the last day of ‘meteorological spring’ (the months of March, April and May) ending with our 16th 80-degree day of the year. Despite a nearly 50/50 split in days above vs below – SPRING 2022 enters the books as the WARMEST in Indianapolis in 6 years! Today’s 88° high temperature fell just shy of the hottest of the year (89°) set on May 11th.

This spring was a soggy one but actually ended at about normal rainfall. The 12.86″ is just a tad above the normal of 12.78″ a difference of merely a few tenths of an inch. However the ‘rainy days’ were plentiful especially during the month of April. Overall, since March 1st, we had at least a trace of precipitation on 60% of the days this spring.

No STORM THREAT here rest of the evening and still quiet to our west. However, the expected increase in storm development over next two hours has the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center considering a WATCH BOX in portions of Illinois late Tuesday.

Trends are for any showers and storms that spill into west-central Indiana arrive late, well after 12 am. Below, a snapshot of a forecast from our 3km GRAF model. The expectation is that these storms to weaken rapidly just before sunrise. We will monitor trends.

Once we clear some rain chances Wednesday and Thursday we are once again looking at some terrific weather to end the week and for the first weekend of June. Sunny and mild is the forecast Friday and Saturday while slightly warmer Sunday.