Spring has arrived but weather feels more like late April than late March

WARMING UP

Spring officially arrived early Saturday morning with a temperature in the 20s, but since then, there has been no looking back. The sunny and mild weather spilled into our work week, and there appears to be no letup to the mild weather for several more days.

Monday topped 67-degrees, marking the 10th day this year at or above the 60-degree mark. The high of 67° is 13-degrees above normal and the normal high for April 25.

We are working on the second 70° day of the year this Wednesday after some overnight rain. Skies are to brighten and temperatures are forecast to rise on southwest winds.

RAIN CHANCES RISE

There are three systems that impact us here with rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday. Showers are expected to be scattered to 30% coverage by late day or evening Tuesday and grow to 50% by midnight Wednesday. Showers are outbound on Wednesday with skies that will turn more sunny by afternoon.

The next rain arrives with a more potent system Thursday. Wind and heavier rainfall will accompany this storm along with a better chance of thunderstorms. System number three arrives Saturday into Sunday. That system could bring a gentle reminder that it is still March. Some wet snow could mix in Sunday night when the storm departs.

We will be watching.