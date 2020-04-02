Spring in full swing; mild stretch through early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSHINE

It was a beautiful afternoon with sunshine overhead, and the temperatures responded! What a climb it was from early morning low temperatures at or even below freezing, to afternoon numbers into the low/mid 60s.

The higher April sun angle and the low relative humidity aided in a temperature rise today alone of as much as 30-degrees.

Today's sunshine was plentiful, making this the sunniest day in two weeks. Check out below the images from the Golf Club of Indiana from daybreak to just after 6 p.m. They show a fantastic sky overhead.

APRIL WARMTH

April is underway, and it is a transitional month. The average high on the first is 58-degrees, but that grows to 68-degrees by the 30th, making this the second fastest month annually to warm.

April can produce some wild swings in temperatures, and that plays a major role in the spread of severe weather season this month.

The month has produced an all-time high of 90-degrees set in 1942 and an all-time low of 18-degrees set in 1997.

Thunderstorms are more frequent as we warm and severe weather is more common. Two of the most historic and largest tornado outbreaks occurred in April -- the Super Outbreak of 1974 (April 3 and 4) and the Palm Sunday Outbreak of 1965, Indiana's deadliest.

April will produce on average four tornadoes state-wide. That's up from one in the month of March.

WARM SPELL

The outlook for at least the next six days is for afternoon temperatures to remain above normal.

After showers pass Saturday, we'll experience some cooling on Sunday, but a rebound early next week could bring us to the 70-degree mark.

A stronger cold front is expected to sweep the state early next Thursday.