The second storm in three days will bring more rain and even a few thunderstorms Thursday while also producing a wide spread in temperatures. Winter isn’t far away and makes a return to end the work week.

WARMEST OF THE YEAR

What a day! Gusty winds and full sunshine Thursday aided in a temperature rise to the warmest here since mid-November. Shortly before 4pm, Indianapolis reached a high of 64-degrees! That’s 23-degrees above normal and the normal high temperature for April 14th, almost exactly two months from now.

There was a divide in the temperatures and in typical spring fashion. A BIG TEMPERATURE SPREAD occurred today with a range from the lower 50s northwest-central to a 70° high in Bedford downstate. The large spread in temperatures brought on the gusts Thursday that peaked at 48 mph in Speedway and Indianapolis.

COLD FRONT COMING

A wind shifting cold front will settle south early Thursday evening and stalls later tonight. COLDER night area-wide expected and winds shift northeast. This front will play a key role in how the weather will unfold here on Thursday. Plan on a dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Thursday.

This stalled front will then become the focus of showers and even thunderstorms by daybreak Thursday. The boundary between winter and spring will nudge north early in the day as the parent storm (low pressure) tracks through the heart of the state. Another big divide in temperatures is likely Thursday!

While it is a spring-like storm here Thursday, winter is alive and well. The same storm that delivers a potential for severe t-storms south overnight, will bring several inches of snow north by Thursday evening. Multiple states are under a winter storm warning for Thursday.

In the storms warmer sector the threat of another round of showers and storms will develop early to mid-afternoon. A portion of the state is highlighted by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center for a risk of severe storms as a cold front sweeps the state. Our feeling is the better threat of a storm or two becoming severe favors damaging wind gusts in far southeast Indiana before 6pm. We will monitor trends.

COLD CLOSE

The storm departs early Thursday evening and in it’s wake MUCH COLDER AIR. Temperatures will fall sharply Thursday afternoon lowering on northwest winds to the lower 20s by sunrise Friday. It will feel and even look more like February with scattered snow flurries, a few snow showers and wind-chill temperatures in the middle teens!