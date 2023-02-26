Spring-Like Sunday

If you loved the weather Saturday, then today’s weather is going to be a treat with another taste of spring! We may have had a heavy frost and lows below freezing this morning, but temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon. The southerly winds will help highs reach into the mid to upper 50s with skies staying mostly sunny for much of the day.

More clouds are going to fill into the state this evening and tonight as a strong storm system approaches the Ohio Valley. This same storm complex will result in a threat for severe thunderstorms in the central Plains today and tonight with all threats at play.

Stormy Start to Week

Locally, there will be a threat for strong to severe storms, but it will be lower in comparison to the severe outbreak out west today. Thunderstorms ahead of a warm front will move into central Indiana during the pre-dawn hours Monday, which will impact the morning commute. Heavy downpours, thunder/lightning and gusty winds are possible with the wave of activity early in the day. While heading into work tomorrow morning, you will want to prepare for some ponding on roads and poor visibility in the areas seeing heavy rain.

Once the warm front passes, south-central Indiana will enter the “warm sector” of the low pressure system and that is when wind speeds will ramp up. A Wind Advisory has already been issued for most of the area from 7 AM to 7 PM Monday. You can expect sustained winds between 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH! Power outages and non-thunderstorm related wind damage is possible.

Much of central Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk zone through Monday morning into the early afternoon. Some storms may become strong (potentially severe) and produce damaging winds that may warrant a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued. Stay tuned for updates from the FOX59 Weather Authority.

Most of the thunderstorm activity is going to move out after 3 PM and the area will begin to dry out. Temperatures are going to drop back a bit on Tuesday. However, highs will still be running above average for late February.