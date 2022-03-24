It’s meteorological “March Madness” and despite being spring, winter can pull some serious weather ‘upsets’.

MARCH SNOWFALL

Spring fever is at a premium especially this year with on the warmest starts to a March in years. March 2022 is averaging 6° per day above normal and we’ve already posted four 70-degee days, most in a decade so early in the year. However reality often sets in and even this late in the season we have had some impressive spring snow storms.

March averages a little over 3″ of snow annually and scanning weather records we found this quite interesting, only ONE March on record failed to produce even a trace of snow – 2010. That’s rather impressive isn’t it!

On this day in 2018, a Saturday, a whopping 10″ snowfall occurred in a narrow band from west central Indiana through Indianapolis. It was a unique snow, a heavy band only 25 miles wide would produce 8″ to nearly 11″ while leaving many locations snow-free. Looking back, that snow ranked 3rd largest in March and came just five years to the date after another record setting snow.

Plot of snowfall March 24, 2018

This image is from the NWS office in Indianapolis March 24, 2018

This image was captured in 2013 when anther late season, spring snow occurred. almost exactly five years to the date earlier than the 10.8″ storm in 2018.

To-date the snow season in Indianapolis has been once again sub-par with a mere 10.0″ total. Nearly all of the snow this season fell on February 3rd and even more eye-catching is that Indianapolis has only had ONE, one-inch snowfall all season. Fewest ever on record – snowfall records date back to 1885.

From March 24th on, the city of Indianapolis averages less than one-inch of snow, but recall last year? We had a record setting snow on April 20th! 2.0″ of snow was recorded – the final snow of last season. It is safe to say we will see some snow again this year and again this late in the season. Scattered snow showers are in the forecast entering the weekend. We may even see a few areas receive a coating on rooftops and grassy surfaces early Saturday.