Spring storm arrives Thursday; High winds and heavy rainfall possible

WARMEST OF THE YEAR

For the second time this year, we reached 70° in Indianapolis, reaching 72° just before 3 pm. Wednesday’s high temperature was 17-degrees above normal and the warmest of 2021. March has produced 12 days of 60° warmth and ranks among the top 25 warmest on record to-date.

The gusty winds (peaked at 48 mph in Indianapolis Wednesday) will subside quickly this evening and temperatures are to cool into the 40s overnight. The early morning low of 55° made this the warmest morning of the year. We are to cool overnight to a forecast low of 47° but, the normal low is 35°. It sure is easy to forget that we still have a full week of March left to go.

NEW SPRING STORM

Rain, heavy at times returns Thursday as a new and more potent spring storm nears the state. The center of the low pressure is expected to track right through the heart of the state late Thursday night carrying its rain and very gust winds along with it. The low pressure is forecast to deepen, strengthen as it passes overhead – the central pressure of the storm will drop rapidly causing area-wide wind gusts to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning. We are forecasting the ‘strongest’ winds to reach 55 to 60 mph sometime after 10 pm and before 5 am Friday.

A TWIST

The churning spring storm overhead will be potent and will generate enough twist in the atmosphere that should some convection – a thunderstorm or two get going, might produce a brief, weak tornado. While instability (image below) may be limited, a small chance of a tornado is indicated per the National Weather Service’s Storm Predication Center for a portion of the southern half and southern third of the state.

Downpours are possible as early as noon but the height of this storm is likely coming after sunset Thursday. Be sure to check back later tonight during our 10 pm and 11 pm broadcasts as well as early Thursday morning for updates.