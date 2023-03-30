A powerful spring storm will increase the risk of a severe weather outbreak in the Midwest Friday. Chances for storms here are on the rise but will severe storms materialize?

Up over 30-degrees since early this morning, Thursday tops 61° in Indianapolis. While a milder afternoon, it is the 17th DAY that has averaged BELOW NORMAL over the past THREE WEEKS.

RAIN AND STORMS FRIDAY

Here we go again. For the eighth straight week, we end the work week with abrupt changes. Showers and a few t-storms are to arrive late night and increase to nearly 90% coverage before sunrise. Though the day starts soggy, NO ALL DAY rain is expected Friday with many rain-free hours coming. After peak coverage early, rainfall decreases by early afternoon.

A intensifying spring storm to spur on a potential for a severe weather outbreak Friday. Heavy storms are possible west of the state when the axis of highly unstable air surges north Friday afternoon and evening. The entire state of Illinois and Indiana has been outlooked for the potential of severe storms but the timing is key.

The cold front will spread a rapid moving line of potential severe t-storms into Indiana late Friday. Timing is after sunset, which often aids in a decrease in severity of the storms however with some lingering instability – could bring a line of heavy/severe storms here before midnight. This threat could require the issuance of a watch box Friday afternoon or evening. The greatest severe weather threat would be from damaging winds, we will monitor trends and will have an update at 10:30 tonight and through the day on Friday. Be sure to check back on-air and on-line.