A milder start to the workweek and mostly dry to open your Monday morning. We are currently running 20-30 degrees warmer out-the-door compared to Sunday morning! A cloudier start but very mild for the morning rush hour and bus stop this morning. A blend of clouds and sunshine should help to move our temperatures back above average this afternoon before steadier rain and storms return this afternoon and into the evening.

Our afternoon highs will likely top out in the upper 60s around 2 p.m. before rain arrives, along with a cold front! Expect a wet evening rush hour, as temperatures cool back down to around 60° by 5 p.m.

Drier conditions return overnight and we will cool down into the upper 40s by sunrise. Tuesday brings plenty of dry time and additional warmth, as highs reach around 70°. A spotty shower or storm could develop but these will be limited in coverage for the entire day!

Wednesday looks unsettled with rain and storms! Stronger storms could be in the mix by Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Look for updates on timing and severity in the days ahead!

The Easter weekend is still a long ways out and future weather models have not been too consistent of late, so expect adjustments in rain chances and temperatures in the days ahead!