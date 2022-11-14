Light snow arrives toward sunrise Tuesday and will be on again off again as even colder air arrives to end the work week.

Back above 40-degrees Monday but little consolation for a time of the year when the normal high is 52°. November 2022 has taken a decided turn to December! The high today was the normal for December 9th. The snow often finds the cold and snow chances return this week. Next system arrives early Tuesday with light snow developing pre-dawn. Reaches peak coverage (30%) mid morning then tapers and mixing with light rain. At this time any snow accumulations will be light and minor and collecting on grassy and elevated areas.

Shots of light snow coming Tuesday, again Wednesday and Thursday as cold pattern tightens grip. EVEN COLDER late week as temps may fail to reach 32° Friday and Saturday, nearly 20-degrees BELOW NORMAL.

This is the second straight year that the FIRST MEASURED snow of the season arrives early and third time in the past four. One year ago on this date (Sunday) .5″ of snow fell in Indianapolis. Average date of first MEASURED snow is November 22nd.

The CHILL EASES during the week of Thanksgiving. We may not reach 50-degrees until the Holiday and at this distance the trade-off could be a wet, windy holiday.