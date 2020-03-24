Kids and parents: Join us for ‘Weather School’ on Facebook Live each Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While your kids are at home all day, we want to help keep them engaged and entertained by learning about the weather.

Join Weather Authority Meteorologist Star Derry on Facebook Live every Wednesday morning at 10:15 for ‘Weather School’ — a fun and interactive lesson with a related art project.

All craft projects can be completed with either items you have around the house or printouts we’ll provide you here. There’s no need to buy supplies.

We encourage you to join in live Wednesday mornings so your children can interact with the group in real time, asking questions and posting pictures. Star will monitor the comments and respond to as many questions as she can.

For those who can’t join us live, the video of each week’s lesson will be posted on this page every Wednesday by early afternoon so your kids can participate later. Check back every week for updated lessons and information.

Here’s a preview of the schedule, plus the materials you’ll need to participate. We’ll also include archived videos of lessons already completed.

Wednesday, March 25 – Observing the weather

Lesson: Weather observation tools like rain gauges and anemometers

Craft: Making an anemometer out of Dixie cups

Supply list: 1 sharpened pencil, 1 thumb tack, 5 Dixie cups, 2 straws, a hole punch and a small fan

Wednesday, April 1 – Forecasting the weather

Lesson: How we predict the weather before it happens

Printable activity sheets: weather forecast art and weather cubes

Wednesday, April 8 – Storms!

Lesson: The difference between a watch and a warning, plus how to build a safety plan

Craft: Making different types of clouds with cotton balls and construction paper

For this lesson we’d love to see videos of your kids explaining the difference between a watch and a warning. We will try to get some of them on air.

We can’t wait for you join us Wednesday morning at 10:15!