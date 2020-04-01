Star’s Weather School for April 1: Predicting the weather, making a forecast cube

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While your kids are at home all day, we want to help keep them engaged and entertained by learning about the weather.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Star Derry held her latest session of "Weather School" on Wednesday, April 1. The Facebook Live video of the lesson is archived in the video player above.

Here's a rundown of this week's lesson:

Lesson: How we predict the weather before it happens

Craft: Forecast sheet and cubes

Supply list: Print worksheets below, get tape or a glue stick, scissors, markers or crayons to color with.

Print off one of these: click here.

Print off two of these: click here.