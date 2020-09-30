Started dry and ended dry, September 2020 is the driest on record

September 2020 is headed to the record books as the DRIEST September on record. Only .12″ of rain was recorded and we end the month 3″ BELOW normal. This September clobbered 1963 when only .24″ of rain fell, the previous record holder. Weather records date back to 1871.

While September heads to the record books the spell really extends from mid-August. Since August 19th, this is the driest on record for this span on the calendar. Many locations in central and south-central Indiana are the driest the Midwest with departures from normal exceeding 4″. In Indianapolis, we are 4.30″ below normal in the span and the outlook for rain continues to look slim.

On Thursday the U.S. Drought Monitor update is expected to add more of Indiana to “moderate drought” status. Stay tuned.

A fast moving “clipper” is swinging through the state Wednesday evening and it will not deliver needed rainfall. Only a spotty shower or two is expected early in the evening along with gusty winds nearing 40 mph. Cooler air spills in behind the low tonight. A late October-level chill is expected here to open the month along with a small chance of showers. Any wide-spread rainfall is still a few days out. A new “clipper” low will dive in this weekend bringing a greater likelihood of showers area-wide. Rainfall coverage may reach 26% Thursday but nears 50% Sunday. At this distance totals for each day still to look quite light.

With the dry spell not easing soon, county wide burn bans remain in effect with a new addition Wednesday. Tipton county is now the first north-central Indiana county in the ban. The total is now 14 counties state-wide.