After a somewhat cooler start to our Sunday across Central Indiana thanks to the cloud cover, our skies were able to quickly in many spots. With the skies clearing, sunshine was able to peek in and out and our temperatures rebounded in the upper 70s to near 80° for highs. Any sunshine today was a key ingredient in play in the atmosphere recovering following last night’s storms. This is all in play ahead of our next front, currently out in Illinois where a Tornado Watch is currently in effect with storms developing.

Latest Surface Map Set Up Satellite/Radar Imagery showing the Tornado Watch

The Watch in Central Illinois is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. Central Indiana will remain dry for the evening but once the sun goes down, that’s when storm chances start to rise as this system moves east. Areas around Indianapolis and places south are under a level two Slight Risk for severe weather ahead of this line. All threats are in play but the biggest ones look to be gusty winds and heavy rain, the latter of which could lead to flash flooding. Click through the slideshow below for details.

Areas near and south of I-70 have the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms tonight. Here are the estimates on timing: storms crossing the IL/IN line starting 9-10 p.m. and reaching Indy metro’s western counties closer to 11:00 p.m. The line will continue marching east and be in our eastern counties by Midnight-1:00 a.m. With the “nocturnal” storm chances, now is the time to make sure you have multiple methods of receiving warning alerts. You will need to have a method that will wake you up in order to get to safety. See the slideshow below for Futureview imagery.

Hour By Hour Forecast

Futureview 9:00 p.m. Sunday

Futureview Midnight Monday

Futureview 4:00 a.m. Monday

We will be monitoring these storms throughout the evening and the overnight hours. These storms are all coming ahead of our next cold front that will drop our humidity levels and temperatures. It will do that in a big way once it moves through the area Monday. Be sure to have the umbrellas handy Monday as scattered showers will be around with cloudy skies. It won’t be an all-day washout but the rainy hours will outweigh the dry ones. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s for most of Central Indiana.

Futureview 9:00 a.m. Monday

Futureview 3:30 p.m. Monday

After Monday, Tuesday looks to be the “winner” of the workweek with pleasant temperatures and conditions all around. Temperatures will stick a bit below normal in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity levels. We reintroduce storm chances starting Wednesday night and stick around through Friday. Not only will we warm up, we’ll get the moisture-filled southerly flow back for the latter half of the work week. It’s possible Central Indiana late Wednesday and Thursday could have another wind and heavy rain threat, but we’ll fine-tune those details as we get closer.

Stay tuned for tonight’s storms and stay weather aware!