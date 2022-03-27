A northwest wind has carried over from the start of the weekend and a flow of cold air remains intact across the state as a result. The low on this Sunday was 24 degrees, 12 below the average. Despite a partly cloudy sky, we only warmed to 38 degrees, 19 below the average. Our sky will stay mostly clear tonight with dry air surrounding a nearby high pressure system. It will be another cold one too.

We begin the work week with temperatures around 20 degrees thanks to the calm and clear nighttime conditions. The day will also begin quite sunny as a result. Temperatures will increase quickly and wind will remain northerly, but light throughout the day. Our high temp should achieve the low to mid 40s, though a few clouds entering in the afternoon will help prevent us from anything near average. By the late evening it will become overcast with rain on its way.

Tuesday will be an overall gray day as our next low pressure system develops in the Central US. A warm front will be moving north in our direction as well, but this will not reach us until the late evening. The day will begin in the upper 20s, there may even be a few flurries early on. Late in the day a couple of showers are expected, even a rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s once again. Temperatures will not drop at night with the warm front moving through however. We will continue to watch temps rise into late Wednesday when they will approach 70 degrees! Wednesday will also be a mainly gray day though and a round of downpours and storms will accompany these conditions around the evening. Gray weather will hang on as Thursday rolls around with cooler temps too.