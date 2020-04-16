Staying dry and cool today; Rain and snow chances rise Friday

It is another frosty morning due to light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The air temperature in Indianapolis this morning is near the record low set back in 1875 at 21°!

A Freeze Warning remains in effect through 9 a.m. across central Indiana. Despite the chilly start, temperatures are going to rise a degree or two more compared to Wednesday’s high of 48° in Indy.

We will also see more sunshine today with cloud cover slowly increasing this afternoon. Highs should rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s to the south.

We’re closely watching another system that is going to travel over the Ohio Valley on Friday and bring central Indiana a variety of precipitation types. Indianapolis will have a chance of seeing a wintry mix initially with the precipitation turning to cold rain showers for much of Friday.

However, our northernmost counties will likely have more snow versus rainfall. As a result, those locations have a better chance of seeing some snow stick to the ground.

The highest snow totals are projected to fall over the northern tier of the state and include the cities of Fort Wayne, Warsaw and Columbia City. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Indiana from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Some isolated locations could even see up to five inches of snow!

One to three inches of snow could potentially fall in areas close to Lafayette, Peru and Hartford City. There is going to be a sharp cut-off the with snow amounts, so stay tuned with FOX59 for any updates with the system’s path and totals. Any snow that accumulates is not going to stick around long because of the sunshine and milder temperatures that arrive by the weekend.