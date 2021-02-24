Staying mild for Wednesday; cooler, seasonal temperatures to return

A few light sprinkles have developed on the radar this Wednesday morning. A cold front is going to travel over the state today and it may trigger a couple light rain showers at times.

Most of the day is going to be dry with additional clouds over the area compared to the full sunshine on Tuesday. It is also a mild morning with temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the day and will rebound into the mid-50s late in the afternoon. Once the cold front passes, colder changes will arrive.

Be prepared for a much cooler open to Thursday as morning lows dip down into the upper 20s!

A high pressure system is going to slide east over the Midwest on Thursday, which will allow skies to become mostly sunny again tomorrow.

Temperatures may be cooler the next couple days, but they will still be more seasonal for what we typically see late February!

Highs will turn mild again this weekend as rain chances climb late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

The weekend outlook indicated several dry hours and another opportunity to see unseasonably warm temperatures in the 50s.