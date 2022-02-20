Temperatures on Sunday have risen substantially from highs in the low 30s just a day prior. A strong southwesterly wind has brought 50 degree warmth to all of Central Indiana along with abundant sunshine. It is just the start of what will be a mild stretch to start off the new week.

Temperatures overnight will remain around 40 degrees as southerly flow remains persistent. An area of low pressure to the west will maintain this southerly flow into the day as well. Along with a partly cloudy sky, highs should soar to about 60 degrees! By the evening, a front will begin to move in and showers will develop overnight.

By Tuesday morning rain will be falling across most of the state. There will be some downpours and even rumbles of thunder as the heavier rain moves through ahead of the front. Once the front passes through later in the day, temps will fall from the 50s into the 20s by the night. Arctic air will settle in again on Wednesday before our next chance for wintry weather on Thursday.