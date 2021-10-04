Staying mild with some more sun on Tuesday

Today marks the third straight day with some amount of rainfall in Indianapolis and the eleventh consecutive day with a high of at least 70.

While neither of these stats are outrageous, they will become more significant as we extend this stretch of mild and wet weather through the work week. Embrace what sun and crisp weather you can experience this week because those conditions will be few and far between.

Humidity will diminish through the day on Tuesday, but there will be enough low level moisture that patchy fog is expected to start the day off. Lows will be in the low 60s, good for more than 10 degrees above average.

Our sky will fluctuate between mostly and partly cloudy through the day, but take advantage of the sun because it could be the most we see all week.

Rain chances will remain low, but a very brief and isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out. Our high temperature should eventually climb into the mid 70s as a southerly flow of air is restored.

Clouds will begin to build overnight ahead of our next system on Wednesday.