Staying quiet today; potent system arrives Wednesday

The weather is quiet around central Indiana this Tuesday morning. Locations north and east of Indianapolis are seeing mostly cloudy skies, while areas southwest of the city have a clearing sky. Over the next few hours, the cloud cover will depart, and high pressure will slide east over the Ohio Valley. As a result, skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon and temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. Highs today will peak into the lower to mid-40s.

The calm weather will persist this evening and through the overnight hours. The weather is going to become more active as we head into Wednesday. Southerly winds will rise with gusts near 30 MPH, which will help temperatures drive into the mid-50s!

A potent storm system is going to bring many changes to the area by Christmas! Rain will first move into the state Wednesday afternoon. Central Indiana will see mostly rain on Wednesday before a strong cold front sweeps over the state. Temperatures will sharply drop behind the boundary and fall into the upper 20s early Thursday morning. The rain will turn to snow showers early Christmas Eve morning. Light lake effect snow showers will bring a snow chance on Christmas morning.

Be prepared to take a plunge as the coldest air of the season! Prepare for layers Christmas morning as lows tumble into the lower teens. Highs will struggle to rise into the mid-20s Christmas Day!