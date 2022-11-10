This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. Today’s topic is home and heat safety.

Winter poses multiple threats. Tuesday’s topic talked about travel safety and plans you should have when traveling in the winter. You should also have a plan for your home during the winter months as well.

Alternate sources of heating

If your power goes out, have a backup plan now. Keep extra blankets at home, have gas for a generator, keep wood handy if you have a fireplace, and also keep a fire extinguisher handy as well in case there is an emergency while heating your home.

Kitchen Safety

Keep the kitchen clutter-free

Don’t leave anything unattended

Keep hot pots and pans away from children

Never throw water on a grease fire

Keep small fire extinguishers handy

Keep candles away from flammable objects

Keep a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm installed and up-to-date

Call 911 if there is a fire, regardless if you put it out or not

Fireplace Safety

Keep your fireplace clean

Have it inspected on a yearly basis

Do not burn items that shouldn’t be burned

Keep your wood in a moisture-controlled area

Never dispose of ashes in a flammable container

If you have a gas-burning fireplace and you smell gas or think you have a leak, call 911

Space Heater Safety

Keep your space heater at least 3 feet away from anything flammable

When you go to bed or leave the house, turn the space heater off

Do not plug space heaters into extension cords

Do not plug multiple space heaters into one outlet

Buy a brand new space heater, new ones have safety features in case they get knocked over

Furnace Safety

Have your furnace inspected once a year

Keep it clean so it does not overheat

Outdoor firepit Safety

Do not burn anything you are not supposed to

Build the firepit on a concrete slab

Build the firepit away from any structures

Keep a hose handy

Keep a screen over the top of a wood-burning firepit to keep ashes from flying around

Farm safety during winter weather

Move your animals somewhere sheltered if you can

Ensure they have plenty of food and water that will not freeze

As always, stay up to date with the forecast and know the difference between a watch and a warning.