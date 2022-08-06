INDIANAPOLIS – The hot & sticky air mass we have been dealing with remains expansive with 90 degree heat across a significant portion of the US. Temperatures will remain high along with humidity through Central Indiana on Sunday and even into the start of the work week.

Summery Sunday & Monday

With higher-end humidity, nighttime lows have been kept warmer. Sunday will start off in the low 70s for that reason and it will not take very much for us to reach the low 90s again in the afternoon. Feels-like temps will return to the upper 90s as well. A mix of sun & clouds will be present through the day with isolated storms in the afternoon & evening. Severe weather is not anticipated. Another mild & humid night will follow.

On Monday we will experience very similar conditions through the first two-thirds of the day. In the evening we will be tracking the passage of a cold front however. This front is expected to initiate scattered storms in the late afternoon & evening. A low chance for severe weather exists. Showers & storms will continue overnight before real relief on later on.

Turning the tides on Tuesday

Tuesday will be slow to improve as the front begins to stall to our south. This means a few showers & storms are possible through the morning and cloudy skies may make an impact into the afternoon. Still, some improvement should come late in the day and that will coincide with a drop in the heat & humidity as well.

The nicest days of the week will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as conditions calm and high pressure begins to take hold. A mostly sunny sky with low humidity is expected each day. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s during this stretch too.