INDIANAPOLIS – We turn another page on the calendar today now entering the 10th month of the year. Our average temperatures through the first week of the month place lows around 50 degrees and highs around 70. The look of early October 2022 will largely mimic these averages.

Ian keeps us sunny on Sunday

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are making progress northward across the Mid-Atlantic US and we are benefitting here in Central Indiana. We’ve all heard the saying, “what goes up, must come down,” but it rings true for much of what we experience in weather! The low pressure system to our east is a source of rising air, which creates clouds & rain. Away from the storm, over locations like Indiana, that air begins to sink. Since it has already dropped it’s rain, that sinking air is dry as well, and sunny weather prevails.

The day will begin with lows in the upper 40s, but with a sunny sky, highs should still manage to reach the low 70s even with a northwest wind.

Comfortable start to the work week

Our weather will not shift very much across the Great Lakes region as an area of high pressure makes itself at home. This means we can look forward to more dry weather as we begin the work week. Both Monday & Tuesday will be abundantly sunny with a light northerly wind. With calm & dry conditions, overnight lows will be on the chilly end, generally in the low to mid 40s. Thanks to the same setup, we will warm efficiently during the day with highs still reaching the upper 60s & low 70s.

Later in the week we will be watching a front approach, and this will force temperatures to drop. In fact, it appears our first 30s of the year through the city of Indianapolis will come in the following weekend…