Staying warm, dry through the weekend

Dew points are going to take a dive today as northerly winds bring less humid air to central Indiana. It may feel more comfortable outside today, but temperatures are still going to jump into the mid to upper 80s as we head into the afternoon! The last four days have been unseasonably warm, and the July-like heat isn’t going away anytime soon. Highs in the 90s could make an appearance later this week.

You will have another opportunity to be outdoors today to spend time with family or complete any projects in the yard! Just be sure to remember to put on sun block before heading outside. The UV Index is very high and at a 10. Sunburn may occur in 15 minutes if you’re not wearing any protection on your skin. The clear skies will persist this evening and tonight. The weather tonight will be cooler overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s.

We are going to end the weekend clear and calm. Temperatures will likely drop a couple degrees more compared to today. However, the heat is going to quickly return along with the humidity. Highs in the 90s even make an appearance in the forecast on Tuesday!

Cristobal has strengthened back to Tropical Storm status as it continues to track north over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will likely make landfall along Louisiana’s coastline late Sunday night. The system will weaken as it approaches the Great Lakes, but it will bring central Indiana our next wave of showers and thunderstorms.